Neerja Birla’s Life, Through Her Mental Health Journey

Neerja Birla shares her journey with postpartum depression, mental health advocacy, and raising independent children.

In a candid conversation with Editor-in-Chief, Brut India, Mehak Kasbekar on The Other Side podcast, Neerja Birla spoke about the hidden struggles of postpartum depression and the myths around men’s mental health, highlighting why mental well-being matters for parents, leaders, and everyone in between.

The conversation traced her journey into mental health advocacy and parenting.

Early Struggles: The Invisible Challenge

At 23, after her first child was born, Neerja felt low and disconnected. Joyful moments felt heavy. No one had explained postpartum depression to her. She navigated it largely on her own, learning lessons that would later guide her work with Empower, her mental health initiative.

“Had I known then what I know now, things would have been easier,” she reflects.

Neerja realised mental health struggles affect everyone, regardless of wealth or status. She said, “Mental health is so stigmatised, and also, the accessibility to health care, awareness about it.” Through Empower, her mental health initiative focused on awareness, prevention and support, she encourages open conversations about emotions, stress and mental well-being.

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Parenting with Awareness

Raising three children and three dogs, Neerja believes in letting kids find their own paths. One child is in music and film, another plays cricket, and the youngest works on social causes.

Her advice? Listen, observe, and give support without judgment. Encourage independence. Let kids grow beyond the family name. As she puts it, “having awareness and the right kind of information is so important.” These principles helped her navigate parenthood while managing her own mental health challenges.

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Young Love and Lasting Marriage

Neerja married at 18. Growing from teenager to partner in a large family was challenging, but she credits growing up together and adapting over time for making it work. Her husband often calls her his best friend and strength, a partnership shaped by growing up together.

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Men and Mental Health

Neerja also spoke about men’s mental health and the barriers to seeking support. She said, “with men I think you know the fact is that traditionally mental health and you know anxiety depression is all seen as a personal failing and it's seen as something being… weak.”

She also shared data from her initiative. “On our helpline we have almost 78% callers and we've had that ever since we started, which is about 4-5 years now.”

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Looking Ahead: India’s Youth and Mental Health

For Neerja, India’s youth represent hope and potential. She sees a vibrant, entrepreneurial generation ready to compete globally. Her advocacy work continues with mental health summits, focusing on both youth and women. Over the past decade, she has seen challenges and stigma, but also progress, with more people opening up about their struggles and seeking help.