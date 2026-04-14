Kerala Student Death: Harassment, Caste Slur Allegations Surface

A Kerala dental student’s death in Kannur has led to allegations of caste discrimination, police action, and calls for accountability.

Nithin Raj, a dental student in Kannur, died by suicide in April 2026.

After his death, his family alleged that he faced harassment and caste discrimination inside the college.

Here is what happened next.

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What Happened

Nithin Raj, a Bachelor of Dental Surgery student at a private dental college in Kannur, died after falling from a college building.

On 10 April, he was found critically injured near the medical college block. He was taken for treatment but later died due to his injuries.

Following his death, his family alleged that he had been facing harassment from faculty members. They also claimed caste-based discrimination during his time at the college.

As per The Times of India, an audio clip linked to him was also discovered and is now part of the case.

“The staff room is the place where they attack us as a group. Each one is worse than the other there... I was told that my limbs will be chopped if I leave the gates, and I will have to live without my hands for the rest of my life. Even yesterday, I was listening to his class. For no reason, he made me stand up and started belittling me and my mother, even referring to her surgery. After that, I was told that my parents can be given the ‘surprise’ of my three marks being cut. I bear the insult as much as possible.”

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His Background

The 23-year-old Nithin was from Kasaragod, a district in northern Kerala.

He moved to Kannur to study dentistry at a college in Anjarakandy, where he was enrolled in a BDS course and lived in the hostel.

His family said he belonged to a Scheduled Caste community and had been facing repeated issues at the institution.

Reports also noted that he was dealing with academic stress.

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Family’s Statement

Nithin’s father, Y L Rajan, said, “He worked hard without any support to secure admission on a merit seat in the dental college. But he was harassed by faculty over his caste and colour,” as reported by The Times of India.

His sister, Nikita, alleged repeated targeting by faculty, including verbal abuse and discrimination.

She told NDTV, “He was constantly targeted over his caste, colour and financial background. Teachers insulted him in class, called him names and made him feel inferior. Even after we complained to the principal, no action was taken.”

She also mentioned that he was once called a “slum dog” in class, according to The Times of India.

She added, “Once, when the harassment became unbearable, he reacted—after which the verbal abuse only worsened.”

Nikita further said, “Some students were forced to laugh at derogatory remarks in class, and those who refused were punished.”

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Police Action And Investigation

Chakkarakkal police registered a case of unnatural death after allegations from Nithin’s parents and friends that he was subjected to emotional harassment by faculty members, as reported by NDTV.

Following the complaint, the police began an investigation and started recording statements from students, faculty members, and others linked to the case. They are also reviewing digital records and other evidence as part of the probe.

College authorities said, “We will fully cooperate with the investigation and share all details. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the police probe.”

According to The Hindu, police have also reportedly filed another case related to a loan app from which the victim is said to have availed a loan. The report also notes discrepancies in the FIR linked to the loan app, which has added another layer to the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and no final findings have been released.

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Rights Body Steps In

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken up the case.

It has directed police to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report within a week.

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Political Response

Shashi Tharoor responded to the incident through a public post on X. He said, “The suspension of two faculty members is a start — but nowhere near enough. I demand a thorough criminal investigation and full accountability across the college administration.”

Deeply anguished to learn of the tragic death of Nithin Raj, a young BDS student from Thiruvananthapuram, at Kannur Dental College, Anjarakandy. Audio recordings now reveal what his family has long alleged — relentless verbal abuse, casteist slurs, threats, and deliberate… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 12, 2026

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said, “This is a very serious issue… the Government has to take serious note of this and have a proper inquiry. The culprit should be booked before the law. We will give all support to this family to unearth the facts and punish the culprits."

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: On BDS student Nithin Raj's death, allegedly by suicide, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala says, "This is a very sad and this is the second Rohith Vemula in Kerala. This kind of persecution on the basis of caste, creed and colour cannot be… pic.twitter.com/i3ELj7xMp0 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

State authorities said an investigation is underway and action will depend on inquiry findings. No final conclusions have been announced.