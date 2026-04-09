Rao Inderjeet Yadav, accused in a 2024 Rohtak murder case, has been detained in Dubai. Here is what police records, ED probe and his Rajpal Yadav link reveal.

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He built a social media presence around luxury cars, celebrity photos and influence.

Rao Inderjeet Yadav, who has over 1.5 million Instagram followers and was recently thanked by actor Rajpal Yadav for financial help of Rs. 1.1 crore, is now at the centre of a criminal investigation.

He has been detained in Dubai, according to Haryana Police sources cited by NDTV. His lawyer, however, has said that he has not been arrested.

The Murder Case That Triggered The Investigation

Yadav is accused in a 2024 murder case in Rohtak involving financer Manjeet Dighal, according to police records.

Investigators say he left India after the incident and was later traced to the Middle East.

What Happens After His Detention In Dubai

Authorities in Dubai have requested documents related to Yadav, and he is expected to be extradited to India, according to police sources.

The extradition process will determine when he can be brought back to face trial.

Over 15 Cases And A Money Laundering Probe

Police in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have filed more than 15 cases and chargesheets against Yadav.

These include allegations of:

Extortion

Coercive loan settlements

Armed intimidation

Fraud and illegal land dealings

The Enforcement Directorate has also opened a money laundering investigation linked to these activities.

What The ED Found During Searches

During searches in Delhi and Gurugram, the Enforcement Directorate recovered:

Five luxury cars

Cash worth Rs. 17 lakhs

Bank lockers

Digital devices and documents

These findings are part of the ongoing financial probe.

Links To Other High-Profile Incidents

Investigators have examined Yadav’s alleged links to multiple incidents.

His name has surfaced in:

The murder of Manjeet Dighal

Firing at singer Rahul Fazilpuria’s residence

Social media claims related to firing at YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s home

These links are based on investigation records and claims reviewed by agencies.

His Response And Legal Position

Yadav has denied the allegations.

In a statement to NDTV, he described himself as a “victim of conspiracy” and said he is not a gangster.

His lawyer has also disputed claims that he has been arrested.

The case remains under investigation and subject to court proceedings.

Business Interests And Public Profile

Yadav is associated with Gem Records Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which operates “Gems Tunes”, a platform producing Haryanvi, Punjabi and Hindi content.

According to enforcement agencies, he also operated systems linked to private loan settlements between financiers and businesses.

The Rajpal Yadav Connection

Yadav recently came into the spotlight after actor Rajpal Yadav publicly thanked him.

The actor said Yadav helped him with Rs. 1.1 crore after securing bail in a Rs. 9 crore case, based on publicly shared posts.