Actor Vijay has launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ahead of the 2026 elections, testing whether film popularity can translate into electoral support in Tamil Nadu.

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Actor Vijay Enters Politics, Testing Cinema’s Influence on Tamil Nadu’s Voters

Actors entering politics is not new in India.

In Tamil Nadu, it has historically shaped power.

Actor Vijay, among India’s highest-paid film stars, has formally entered politics ahead of the 2026 state elections. His move raises a familiar question in the state. Can cinematic popularity translate into political support?

A Political Entry Years in the Making

Known as “Thalapathy” among fans, Vijay has built a decades-long career playing roles centred on justice and the common man.

He comes from a film family. His father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, is a director, and his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, is a singer.

Talk of a political entry has circulated for years. In 2012, Vijay met Rahul Gandhi and discussed issues related to youth. The interaction added to speculation about a future political role.

From Cultural Influence to Political Friction

Vijay’s film career has intersected with politics at multiple points.

In 2013, his film Thalaivaa faced delays in Tamil Nadu amid security concerns during the government led by J. Jayalalithaa. The film released later in the state after changes, including the removal of its tagline.

In 2020, his father announced a political party using Vijay’s name. Vijay publicly distanced himself from the move and later took legal steps to restrain its use. At the time, he stated he was not entering politics.

That position changed in 2024.

Launching TVK and Defining a Platform

In 2024, Vijay launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

His messaging has focused on reducing divisions based on caste, religion and gender, while addressing issues such as housing, food and employment.

He has also taken positions on national issues. He criticised the NEET examination framework, stating it disadvantages rural students.

Public outreach has been a key part of his early political activity. A major rally in 2025 drew large crowds, signalling intent to build a statewide presence.

A State Where Cinema Built Power

Tamil Nadu’s political history is closely linked to cinema.

The Dravidian movement used films to communicate ideas around social justice, equality and Tamil identity. Actors who embodied these ideas on screen were later accepted as political leaders.

This model produced leaders such as M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, both of whom converted film popularity into electoral success.

More recent examples show mixed outcomes. Rajinikanth did not enter electoral politics despite signalling intent, while Kamal Haasan launched a party that has not achieved major electoral success in state elections so far.

Testing the Limits of Star Power

Vijay’s entry comes at a time when electoral dynamics have evolved.

Voters are influenced by party organisation, alliances and policy positions, in addition to personality.

For younger voters, the question is whether a personality-led campaign can compete with established political structures.

Vijay’s political shift therefore reflects a broader test. It will indicate whether Tamil Nadu’s long-standing link between cinema and politics continues to shape electoral outcomes, or whether that influence is becoming more limited.