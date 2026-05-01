Mumbai Stabbing: US-Returned Man Arrested After Attack on Security Guards

A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing two guards in Mira Road. Police are examining possible extremist links.

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A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two security guards in Mumbai’s Mira Road, in an incident now under investigation for possible extremist links.

The attack took place in the early hours of 27 April at an under-construction site, where the two guards were on duty.

According to police, the accused, identified as Zaib Zubair Ansari, approached the guards and asked their names, religion, and whether they could recite the Kalma. When they said they could not, he allegedly attacked them with a knife.

One guard sustained serious injuries, while the other suffered minor wounds. Both were taken to hospital.

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Swift Arrest

Police said the suspect fled the scene but was identified through CCTV footage.

He was traced to his residence and arrested within approximately 90 minutes of the attack.

The speed of the arrest enabled investigators to secure material evidence and begin a broader probe into the motive.

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Profile of the Accused

Ansari had returned to India from the United States in 2019, police said.

Since then, he had reportedly been offering online chemistry classes.

Investigators are examining his activities and digital footprint in the years following his return. Authorities have not yet established a definitive motive.

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Investigation Expands

During the inquiry, police said they identified online activity allegedly linked to repeated viewing of content associated with Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Officials also reported the recovery of handwritten notes indicating an intention to join the group, though these claims are still under verification.

The case has been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad for further investigation.

Ansari has been remanded in custody until 4 May. Authorities are examining whether he acted alone and assessing the extent of any potential links.

Police have urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information as the investigation continues.