Indian Idol 16 winner: Odisha's Jyotirmayee Nayak wins trophy and Rs. 20 lakh

Odisha's Jyotirmayee Nayak has won Indian Idol Season 16, defeating Tanishk Shukla in the grand finale. Here's her journey, prize money and why her victory matters.

After a 10-month run filled with memorable performances and emotional moments, Indian Idol Season 16 has crowned Jyotirmayee Nayak as its winner. The 24-year-old singer from Odisha lifted the trophy after defeating Tanishk Shukla in the grand finale and also received a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh.

Judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah, the latest season of the singing reality show concluded on Sunday after being extended twice during its run. The finale also featured appearances by several prominent names from the music and entertainment industry.

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Who is Indian Idol 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak?

Hailing from Odisha, Jyotirmayee entered the competition with a strong foundation in devotional and regional music. Before stepping onto the national stage, she worked as a music therapist, singing for cancer patients as part of their care and emotional support.

During the finale, she said becoming a contestant on Indian Idol was a dream encouraged by many of the patients she met through her work. According to her, their blessings and encouragement gave her the confidence to pursue the competition.

She also said she is the first Odia contestant to win Indian Idol, making the victory a significant milestone for her state.

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What did Jyotirmayee say after winning?

Reflecting on her journey, Jyotirmayee said she arrived in Mumbai in September 2025 and spent nearly a year on the show. Rather than focusing on the prize money, she said her goal throughout the competition was to perform well and earn positive feedback from the judges.

She added that she had not yet decided how she would use the prize money, saying her focus had always been on giving her best performances rather than winning the cash award.

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The highs and lows of her journey

Jyotirmayee described performing iconic songs and receiving appreciation from the judges as some of the biggest highlights of her time on the show.

She also spoke about the challenges she faced, saying being placed in the bottom during elimination rounds was one of the most difficult moments of the competition. Despite those setbacks, she continued to receive audience support through public voting and eventually emerged as the winner.

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Why her victory stands out

Apart from her performances, Jyotirmayee's story resonated with viewers because of her work outside the music industry. Before appearing on Indian Idol, she used music as a form of emotional support for cancer patients, an experience she has repeatedly credited for shaping her journey as a singer.

Her victory also marks a proud moment for Odisha, with Jyotirmayee saying she is the first Odia contestant to win the competition.

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Indian Idol 16 finalists

The grand finale featured six finalists competing for the title:

Jyotirmayee Nayak (Winner)

Tanishk Shukla (Runner-up)

Anshika Chonkar

Manraj Veer Singh

Myscmme Bosu

Suhail Sufi

The finale also saw appearances by Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar.

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About Indian Idol Season 16

Indian Idol Season 16 premiered in October 2025 with the theme "Yaadon Ki Playlist". The season ran for around 10 months and was extended twice during its broadcast. Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah served as judges throughout the season.

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Why this win matters

Reality singing competitions have long served as a launchpad for aspiring playback singers, and Jyotirmayee now joins the list of winners hoping to build a career in the Indian music industry. Her journey, from working as a music therapist to winning one of India's biggest singing reality shows, has become one of the defining stories of Indian Idol Season 16.

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