Nandan Nilekani-Led Exam Reform Task Force: Meet the 6 Members Appointed by PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi has announced a six-member high-powered task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to reform India's examination system. Meet all six members, their backgrounds and the expertise they bring.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a six-member high-powered task force to recommend reforms aimed at making India's examination system more transparent, secure and technology-driven.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over examination malpractice and paper leaks. The government said the panel will recommend structural and technology-led reforms to strengthen public examinations and restore confidence in the system.

The committee brings together experts from technology, education, administration, logistics, space science, artificial intelligence and national security.

Here's who they are.

ALSO READ: Who Is Pralhad Joshi? BJP Veteran Given Charge Of Education Ministry After Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit

Nandan Nilekani – Chairperson

Who is he?

Nandan Nilekani is the co-founder and chairman of Infosys.

He served as the founding Chairperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) between 2009 and 2014, overseeing the rollout of Aadhaar. He also chaired the Technology Advisory Group for Unique Projects (TAGUP), which recommended technology-based reforms for large government programmes, including systems related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). In 2023, he was appointed co-chair of the G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion and Development. He graduated from IIT Bombay.

ALSO READ: How Dharmendra Pradhan Rose From Student Politics To The Union Cabinet Amrit

Lal Meena – Logistics Expert

Who is he?

Amrit Lal Meena is a retired 1989-batch Bihar-cadre IAS officer.

He served as Bihar's Chief Secretary from August 2024 until his retirement in August 2025. Earlier, he was Secretary in the Ministry of Coal and also served as Special Secretary (Logistics) in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). He holds a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering and has more than three decades of administrative experience in the state and Central governments.

ALSO READ: Before Becoming Education Minister, Did Dharmendra Pradhan Join A Paper Leak Protest In 1997?

Anita Karwal – Education Expert

Who is she?

Anita Karwal is a retired 1988-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer.

She served as India's Education Secretary from 2020 until her retirement in 2022. Before that, she was Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from 2017 to 2020. Following her retirement, she was appointed Chairperson of the Gujarat Real Estate Regulatory Authority (GujRERA).

Karwal was closely involved in the development and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. She studied Economics at Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi.

ALSO READ: NEET Protest Timeline: From The Alleged Paper Leak To Sonam Wangchuk Ending His 26-Day Hunger Strike

S Somanath – Science and Technology Expert

Who is he?

S Somanath is the former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

He led ISRO from 2022 to 2025. During his tenure, India successfully landed Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon's south pole and launched the Aditya-L1 solar mission. He also oversaw the operationalisation of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) and the continued development of the LVM3 launch vehicle.

Before becoming ISRO Chairman, Somanath headed the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. A propulsion engineer by training, he joined ISRO in 1985.

ALSO READ: Who Is Riya Ahir? Mumbai Woman Behind Viral NEET Paper Leak Protest Video

Dr. V Kamakoti – Artificial Intelligence and Computing Expert

Who is he?

Dr V Kamakoti is the Director of IIT Madras.

A computer scientist, he is known for leading the Shakti project, which developed India's indigenous microprocessor. His work focuses on computer architecture, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

Kamakoti also serves on the National Security Advisory Board and has contributed to several government initiatives related to technology and digital infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Who Is Vineet Joshi? The IIT-IIFT Graduate Who Led CBSE, NTA And Higher Education

Tapan Deka – Security Expert

Who is he?

Tapan Deka is the former Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

A 1988-batch IPS officer, he served as IB Director from 2022 to 2026. During a career spanning nearly four decades, he worked extensively on counter-terrorism, intelligence operations and internal security. Before becoming IB Director, he spent more than a decade in the agency's Operations branch, where he handled counter-terrorism investigations and intelligence coordination.

ALSO READ: Naresh Pal Gangwar Appointed Higher Education Secretary; Vineet Joshi Moved to Panchayati Raj

Why has the government formed this task force?

According to the government, the task force has been asked to recommend reforms that make India's examination system more transparent, reliable and technology-driven.

The panel is expected to examine:

Technology-led reforms for public examinations

Measures to prevent paper leaks and examination malpractice

Cybersecurity and digital safeguards

Administrative and logistical improvements

Structural reforms to strengthen examination systems

The government has said it will consider the panel's recommendations while implementing broader reforms to India's examination ecosystem.