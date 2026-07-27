Commonwealth Games 2026: Dates, where to watch live in India, schedule and everything you need to know

The Commonwealth Games 2026 are under way in Glasgow. Here's where to watch live in India, the full schedule, key dates, venues and the top Indian athletes to follow.

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The Commonwealth Games 2026 are under way in Glasgow, Scotland, bringing together more than 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories. The Games, which run from 23 July to 2 August, feature a streamlined programme of 10 sports and six integrated para sports, making this the most compact edition since Glasgow last hosted the event in 2014.

India has sent a strong contingent featuring Olympic medallists, world champions and emerging talents across athletics, boxing, weightlifting, swimming, gymnastics, cycling, judo and para sports.

Here's everything you need to know about the Commonwealth Games 2026, including the dates, venues, where to watch the action live in India, the schedule and the Indian athletes to keep an eye on.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 dates

The Commonwealth Games 2026 are taking place from 23 July to 2 August 2026.

Medal events are being held throughout the Games before the closing ceremony on 2 August.

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Where are the Commonwealth Games 2026 being held?

The Games are being hosted in Glasgow, Scotland, marking the city's second time hosting the Commonwealth Games after 2014.

Competitions are taking place across four venue clusters, including:

Scotstoun Stadium

Scottish Event Campus (SEC)

Glasgow International Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome

Tollcross International Swimming Centre

The compact venue plan has been designed to reduce costs while using existing world-class sporting infrastructure.

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Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 live in India

Indian viewers can watch the Commonwealth Games live on the Sony Sports Network.

Live streaming is available on Sony LIV. Selected coverage is also available on Doordarshan.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule

The Games continue until 2 August, with competitions taking place daily across:

Athletics and para athletics

Swimming and para swimming

Boxing

Weightlifting and para powerlifting

Track cycling and para track cycling

Artistic gymnastics

Judo

Bowls and para bowls

Netball

3x3 basketball and wheelchair 3x3 basketball

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Athletics schedule

Athletics and para athletics competitions begin on 27 July and conclude on 2 August.

India's 32-member athletics squad includes Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Murali Sreeshankar and Gulveer Singh, among others.

Key athletics events include:

27 July: Opening day of athletics with qualification rounds and the first medal events.

31 July: Men's javelin throw final.

1 August: Women's javelin throw final, men's 5,000m final and relay finals.

2 August: Final day of athletics and the closing ceremony.

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Indian athletes to watch

India's 126-member contingent features some of the country's biggest sporting stars across multiple disciplines.

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin throw)

Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot put)

Gulveer Singh (5,000m and 10,000m)

Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon)

Parul Chaudhary (3,000m steeplechase)

Sarvesh Kushare (High jump)

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Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu

Bindyarani Devi

Harjinder Kaur

Raja Muthupandi

Lovepreet Singh

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Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain

Sachin Siwach

Jaismine Lamboria

Preeti Pawar

Jadumani Singh

Swimming

Srihari Nataraj

Sajan Prakash

Aryan Nehra

Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak

Judo

Tulika Maan

Avtar Singh

Track Cycling

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo

Lawn Bowls

Nayanmoni Saikia

Pinki

Para sports

Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para swimming)

Jaspreet Kaur (Para powerlifting)

Several Indian para athletes will also compete in athletics and cycling events.

TL;DR | News At Glance

When do the Commonwealth Games 2026 end?

The Games conclude on 2 August 2026.

Where can I watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The Games are being broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, streamed on Sony LIV, with selected coverage also available on Doordarshan.

Where are the Commonwealth Games 2026 taking place?

The Games are being held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Which sports feature at the Commonwealth Games 2026?

The Glasgow 2026 programme includes athletics and para athletics, swimming and para swimming, boxing, weightlifting and para powerlifting, artistic gymnastics, judo, track cycling and para track cycling, bowls and para bowls, netball, and 3x3 basketball and wheelchair 3x3 basketball.