Commonwealth Games 2026: Dates, where to watch live in India, schedule and everything you need to know

The Commonwealth Games 2026 are under way in Glasgow, Scotland, bringing together more than 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories. The Games, which run from 23 July to 2 August, feature a streamlined programme of 10 sports and six integrated para sports, making this the most compact edition since Glasgow last hosted the event in 2014.
India has sent a strong contingent featuring Olympic medallists, world champions and emerging talents across athletics, boxing, weightlifting, swimming, gymnastics, cycling, judo and para sports.
Here's everything you need to know about the Commonwealth Games 2026, including the dates, venues, where to watch the action live in India, the schedule and the Indian athletes to keep an eye on.
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Commonwealth Games 2026 dates
The Commonwealth Games 2026 are taking place from 23 July to 2 August 2026.
Medal events are being held throughout the Games before the closing ceremony on 2 August.
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Where are the Commonwealth Games 2026 being held?
The Games are being hosted in Glasgow, Scotland, marking the city's second time hosting the Commonwealth Games after 2014.
Competitions are taking place across four venue clusters, including:
Scotstoun Stadium
Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
Glasgow International Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome
Tollcross International Swimming Centre
The compact venue plan has been designed to reduce costs while using existing world-class sporting infrastructure.
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Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 live in India
Indian viewers can watch the Commonwealth Games live on the Sony Sports Network.
Live streaming is available on Sony LIV. Selected coverage is also available on Doordarshan.
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Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule
The Games continue until 2 August, with competitions taking place daily across:
Athletics and para athletics
Swimming and para swimming
Boxing
Weightlifting and para powerlifting
Track cycling and para track cycling
Artistic gymnastics
Judo
Bowls and para bowls
Netball
3x3 basketball and wheelchair 3x3 basketball
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Athletics schedule
Athletics and para athletics competitions begin on 27 July and conclude on 2 August.
India's 32-member athletics squad includes Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Murali Sreeshankar and Gulveer Singh, among others.
Key athletics events include:
27 July: Opening day of athletics with qualification rounds and the first medal events.
31 July: Men's javelin throw final.
1 August: Women's javelin throw final, men's 5,000m final and relay finals.
2 August: Final day of athletics and the closing ceremony.
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Indian athletes to watch
India's 126-member contingent features some of the country's biggest sporting stars across multiple disciplines.
Athletics
Neeraj Chopra (Javelin throw)
Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot put)
Gulveer Singh (5,000m and 10,000m)
Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon)
Parul Chaudhary (3,000m steeplechase)
Sarvesh Kushare (High jump)
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Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu
Bindyarani Devi
Harjinder Kaur
Raja Muthupandi
Lovepreet Singh
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Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain
Sachin Siwach
Jaismine Lamboria
Preeti Pawar
Jadumani Singh
Swimming
Srihari Nataraj
Sajan Prakash
Aryan Nehra
Artistic Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak
Judo
Tulika Maan
Avtar Singh
Track Cycling
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
Lawn Bowls
Nayanmoni Saikia
Pinki
Para sports
Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para swimming)
Jaspreet Kaur (Para powerlifting)
Several Indian para athletes will also compete in athletics and cycling events.
TL;DR | News At Glance
When do the Commonwealth Games 2026 end?
The Games conclude on 2 August 2026.
Where can I watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?
The Games are being broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, streamed on Sony LIV, with selected coverage also available on Doordarshan.
Where are the Commonwealth Games 2026 taking place?
The Games are being held in Glasgow, Scotland.
Which sports feature at the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The Glasgow 2026 programme includes athletics and para athletics, swimming and para swimming, boxing, weightlifting and para powerlifting, artistic gymnastics, judo, track cycling and para track cycling, bowls and para bowls, netball, and 3x3 basketball and wheelchair 3x3 basketball.