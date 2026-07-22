Did Tihar Jail Change Its Food Rules For Matthew VanDyke? Here's What The Court Ordered

Who is Matthew Aaron VanDyke? Know why the Delhi court allowed him special food inside Tihar Jail, the NIA case against him and what the order actually says.

A Delhi court has allowed American national Matthew Aaron VanDyke to receive approved food items and meal preparation assistance inside Tihar Jail after considering submissions made by his legal team regarding his health condition.

VanDyke, who is an accused in an alleged terrorism-related case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had approached the court seeking a modified diet. His lawyers argued that the food served inside the prison did not suit his health condition.

The court directed Tihar Jail authorities to provide meals prepared from approved food items, while rejecting his request for non-vegetarian food. It also ordered jail authorities to provide a cook, an electric kettle and mosquito protection.

But who is Matthew Aaron VanDyke, why is he in Tihar Jail and did the court actually change the prison's food rules?

Who Is Matthew Aaron VanDyke?

Matthew Aaron VanDyke is an American national known for his involvement in conflict zones.

He first came to international attention after travelling to Libya during the 2011 civil war, where he fought alongside anti-Gaddafi rebel forces. He later became known for his activities in conflict zones before his name surfaced in an NIA investigation involving alleged links to Myanmar-based armed groups.

His name later surfaced in an NIA investigation involving alleged terror-related activities linked to Myanmar-based armed groups.

Why Is Matthew VanDyke In Tihar Jail?

VanDyke is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a case being investigated by the NIA.

The agency alleges that he provided military-style training, including instruction related to drones, weapons and tactical operations, to individuals linked to a Myanmar-based armed group. He is currently in judicial custody while the case is pending before the court.

These allegations remain under trial and have not been proven in court. VanDyke has contested the allegations through his legal team.

What Is The NIA Case Against Matthew VanDyke?

According to the NIA, the case concerns an alleged cross-border terror conspiracy involving Myanmar-based armed groups.

Investigators allege that VanDyke used his experience in conflict zones to provide military-style training, including instruction related to drones, weapons and tactical operations. The investigation also examines the alleged involvement of other foreign nationals.

VanDyke's legal team has denied the allegations, and the matter remains pending before the court.

Why Did VanDyke Ask For A Different Diet?

VanDyke sought permission for a modified diet, claiming that the regular food served inside Tihar Jail did not suit his health condition.

According to his plea, the meals were too spicy, oily and deep-fried. His lawyers told the court that he had difficulty consuming the food and had largely survived on liquids, including soy milk and juices.

The defence also claimed that he had effectively remained on a hunger strike for around 50 days and had lost around 14 kg while in custody. These submissions were made by his legal team and were considered by the court while deciding his application.

What Food Did Matthew VanDyke Request?

VanDyke submitted a list of food items that he wanted access to inside Tihar Jail.

The list included pasta, olive oil, soy milk, toned milk, bread, butter, rice, lentils, potatoes, onions, beans, vegetables, noodles, cereals, peanut butter, fruits, nuts and lemon pepper seasoning.

He also requested non-vegetarian items such as chicken, fish and shrimp.

The court directed Tihar Jail authorities to provide approved food items from the list while rejecting his request for non-vegetarian food.

What Cooking Facilities Did He Ask For?

VanDyke also sought permission to prepare meals according to his dietary requirements.

His plea requested:

An induction cooker

Cooking utensils

Pots and bowls

A food chopper

An electric kettle

The court did not allow him to cook independently. Instead, it directed Tihar Jail authorities to arrange for a cook to prepare meals according to the approved diet under prison supervision. The order did not permit him to cook his own meals inside the prison.

Why Did The Court Allow Special Arrangements?

Tihar Jail follows prescribed rules for the food and facilities provided to inmates. However, courts may grant case-specific relief after considering the facts and submissions made before them, including those related to an inmate's health.

In VanDyke's case, the Delhi court considered the submissions made by his legal team regarding his health condition before directing Tihar Jail authorities to make limited changes to his food arrangements.

The court directed that he be provided with:

Approved food items from his requested list

A cook to prepare meals according to the approved diet

An electric kettle

Mosquito protection

However, the court rejected his request for non-vegetarian food.

TL;DR | News At Glance

Who is Matthew Aaron VanDyke?

An American national accused in an NIA-investigated terrorism-related case linked to alleged activities involving Myanmar-based armed groups.

Why is he in Tihar Jail?

He is in judicial custody while facing trial in the NIA case. The allegations against him remain unproven.

Why did he seek special food?

His lawyers told the court that Tihar Jail's regular food did not suit his health condition because it was too spicy, oily and deep-fried.

What did he request?

A modified diet including pasta, soy milk, olive oil, bread, vegetables and other grocery items, along with non-vegetarian food, which the court rejected.

Did Tihar Jail change its food rules?

No. The Delhi court issued a case-specific order allowing approved food items, a cook, an electric kettle and mosquito protection for VanDyke. It did not change Tihar Jail's general food rules.