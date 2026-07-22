Who Is Sonia Sehrawat? The RAF Officer at the Centre of the CJP Protest

Who is Sonia Sehrawat? Know about the CRPF Assistant Commandant serving with the Rapid Action Force, her UPSC journey, Instagram presence and why she is in the news after the CJP protest.

Sonia Sehrawat, a CRPF Assistant Commandant serving with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), has become the subject of widespread public attention after she was injured while on duty during clashes that broke out during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 20 July 2026.

Videos from the protest circulated widely on social media, followed by interviews in which Sehrawat described her experience during the deployment. Delhi Police later registered multiple FIRs in connection with the clashes, and investigations remain ongoing.

Two days later, an Instagram Story posted from Sehrawat's account also drew widespread attention after screenshots circulated online, bringing renewed focus to her profile.

Who is Sonia Sehrawat?

Sonia Sehrawat is an Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) serving with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), the CRPF's specialised anti-riot and crowd-control unit.

Alongside her policing career, she has built a large following on Instagram, where she shares personal updates, dance videos, trending reels, fitness content and occasional glimpses of life in uniform.

In an interview on Win Life Like a Warrior, Sehrawat said she grew up in Haryana, where traditional expectations often shaped opportunities available to girls. She recalled that these experiences strengthened her determination to pursue a career in uniform.

She said she was inspired by the armed forces from an early age and remained committed to her goal despite facing discouragement.

How Sonia Sehrawat joined the CRPF

According to Sehrawat, joining the National Cadet Corps (NCC) became a turning point in her journey by exposing her to discipline, leadership and military training.

She later cleared the Union Public Service Commission's Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Examination before joining the CRPF as an Assistant Commandant.

Training and career

During the Win Life Like a Warrior interview, Sehrawat recalled suffering a serious injury during training that required 52 stitches. She said she recovered, completed the training programme and viewed the experience as one of the defining moments of her career.

She has also spoken about serving in operational areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, where she said the experience strengthened her leadership skills and ability to work in high-pressure situations.

What happened during the CJP protest?

On 20 July 2026, clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel during a CJP demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Sehrawat was among the RAF personnel deployed during the protest and sustained injuries while on duty.

Delhi Police said more than 118 police personnel were injured during the violence and confirmed that multiple FIRs had been registered. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Following the protest, Sehrawat gave interviews to several media organisations describing the incident from her perspective.

Sonia Sehrawat's Instagram post draws criticism

Two days after the protest, Sehrawat came under fresh public scrutiny after an Instagram Story posted from her account went viral on social media.

The Story featured the image of a dead cockroach alongside the text, "CAN'T FIX THEMSELVES AND THEY WANNA FIX THE COUNTRY." According to ThePrint, the post was later deleted.

The Cockroach Janata Party criticised the Story on X, alleging that it mocked protesters. The organisation responded by saying, "We are cockroaches. And cockroaches never die."

ThePrint also reported that some CRPF personnel, speaking anonymously, expressed concern that the post reflected poorly on the force and suggested it could become a disciplinary matter. At the time of publication, there has been no official announcement from the CRPF regarding any disciplinary action against Sehrawat.

What did Sonia Sehrawat say after the protest?

In interviews given after the incident, Sehrawat described the sequence of events from her perspective.

She said security personnel repeatedly appealed to protesters to maintain order and alleged that objects were thrown at police personnel during the clashes. She also said she sustained injuries while carrying out her duties.

These statements represent Sehrawat's account of the incident.

Sonia Sehrawat on Instagram

Alongside her policing career, she has built a strong presence on Instagram, where she has more than 600,000 followers. She shares personal updates, dance videos, trending reels, fitness content and occasional glimpses of life in uniform.

Following the events at Jantar Mantar, her account attracted increased public attention as users searched for more information about her background and career.

Advice for UPSC CAPF aspirants

In her Win Life Like a Warrior interview, Sehrawat encouraged aspirants preparing for the UPSC CAPF examination to remain disciplined, physically fit and consistent in their preparation.

She also spoke about overcoming setbacks during training and maintaining focus on long-term goals despite challenges.

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