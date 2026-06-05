10 Desi Summer Drinks PM Narendra Modi Recommends To Beat The Heat

From aam panna to sambaram, PM Modi highlighted 10 traditional Indian drinks in Mann Ki Baat that can help people stay refreshed this summer.

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India is facing another intense summer, with rising temperatures and frequent heatwave warnings.

In the 134th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted traditional Indian summer drinks, encouraging people to stay hydrated with regional beverages made from simple, local ingredients.

He said these drinks reflect the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and showcase how different regions have adapted to the summer heat.

From age-old home remedies to regional favourites, here’s what made it to the list.

When Summer Changes What We Drink

During the broadcast, PM Modi observed that Indian kitchens naturally adapt to the changing season. Earthen pots return to homes, curd begins setting more frequently, and raw mangoes find their way into seasonal recipes.

He noted that these traditional drinks may not come with big branding campaigns, but they carry the experience and wisdom of generations. The list he shared covered almost every corner of the country.

A Tour Of India Through A Glass

Aam Panna

A favourite across North India, aam panna is made from raw mangoes, spices, and sweeteners like jaggery or sugar. Tangy and refreshing, it is one of the most recognisable summer drinks in the country.

Lassi

Punjab's iconic yoghurt-based drink made the list. Whether served sweet or salted, lassi remains a popular way to cool down during hot afternoons.

Chaas

Also known as buttermilk, chaas is common in states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is lighter than lassi and is often flavoured with roasted cumin, mint, and black salt.

Sattu Sharbat

Popular in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, this drink is made from roasted gram flour mixed with water and spices. It is known for being filling while also helping people stay refreshed.

Kokum Sharbat

A staple in the Konkan region, kokum sharbat is made from the kokum fruit. Its sweet and sour flavour has made it a summer favourite along India's western coast.

Sol Kadhi

Another coastal classic, sol kadhi combines kokum with coconut milk. It is commonly consumed after meals in Goa and parts of Maharashtra.

Panakam

This traditional South Indian drink is made using jaggery, water, lemon, and spices. It has long been associated with summer and festive occasions.

Neer Mor

A spiced buttermilk drink from South India, neer mor typically includes ingredients such as ginger, curry leaves, and green chillies.

Sambaram

Kerala's version of spiced buttermilk, sambaram combines yoghurt, water, ginger, shallots, and curry leaves. It is a common sight during the state's humid summers.

Bel Panna

Made from the pulp of the bel fruit, bel panna is especially popular in Odisha and parts of eastern India. It has been a traditional summer cooler for generations.

More Than Just Refreshment

PM Modi’s message went beyond summer drinks.

From Punjab to Kerala and the Konkan coast to eastern India, the list showed how regions have long tackled the summer heat in their own way.

For younger Indians used to packaged drinks, it was a reminder of traditional options still found in family kitchens.

As heat rises, the message is simple: stay hydrated, follow safety guidelines, and don’t ignore what generations already used to beat the summer heat.