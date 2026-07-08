Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Lehenga Decoded: How Her Mother's 42-Year-Old Dupatta Became The Heart Of Her Bridal Look

Anshula Kapoor's wedding lehenga was built around her late mother Mona Kapoor's treasured dupatta. Here's the meaning behind her emotional bridal look.

When Anshula Kapoor, daughter of late producer Mona Shourie Kapoor and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, married her long-time partner, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, she chose to centre her bridal look around a family heirloom instead of beginning with a new design.

The heart of her wedding ensemble was her late mother Mona Kapoor's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta, a piece that carried decades of family history.

Every other element of the outfit was designed around it, turning the Anshula Kapoor wedding lehenga into a tribute to memory, family and new beginnings.

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The One Detail That Shaped The Entire Bridal Look

After sharing photographs from her wedding, Anshula revealed that she had only one non-negotiable when planning her bridal outfit.

"I knew I wanted to carry my mom's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta with me when I became a bride. Everything else was built around it."

Rather than treating the heirloom as an accessory, she made it the foundation of her bridal ensemble.

She also shared the emotion behind that decision, writing, "As I began a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first."

Those words offered a glimpse into the thinking behind a bridal look that was rooted as much in personal history as in craftsmanship.

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How Tarun Tahiliani Designed The Anshula Kapoor Wedding Lehenga

The bridal ensemble was designed by celebrated couturier Tarun Tahiliani and styled by Mohit Rai and Ruchi Krishna.

Instead of designing a lehenga first and selecting accessories later, the creative team approached the process in reverse. Mona Kapoor's vintage dupatta became the starting point, with every colour, fabric and detail chosen to complement its rich gold tissue and zardozi work.

The lehenga featured intricate embroidery and fine zari detailing in a palette of antique rose, blush and muted gold. The understated tones ensured that the heirloom remained the visual centrepiece while creating a seamless balance between old and new.

The result was a contemporary bridal look that celebrated heritage without overwhelming it.

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A Bridal Ensemble That Wove Together Different Family Traditions

Beyond her mother's dupatta, Anshula incorporated other textiles that reflected different chapters of her life.

She wore a Bandhani gharchola dupatta, traditionally associated with Gujarati weddings, as a tribute to the family she was marrying into.

The ensemble also featured delicate Phulkari-inspired detailing, acknowledging her Punjabi roots.

Rather than relying on a single regional tradition, the Anshula Kapoor wedding lehenga brought together multiple cultural influences in one cohesive bridal narrative. Each textile reflected a different chapter of her life, from her childhood and family to the new journey she was beginning with Rohan Thakkar.

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Why Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Lehenga Is Resonating With So Many People

Celebrity bridal fashion often makes headlines for its couture value. Anshula Kapoor's wedding lehenga has sparked conversations for a different reason: the meaning behind it.

By choosing to wear her late mother's 42-year-old dupatta, Anshula transformed an heirloom into the emotional centre of her wedding day. The ensemble demonstrated how inherited textiles can preserve family memories while becoming part of new milestones.

At a time when many celebrity bridal looks are defined by exclusivity and luxury, Anshula Kapoor's wedding lehenga stands out because of the story it tells.

Its most memorable element was not a newly created garment, but a treasured piece that had already lived through generations.

In doing so, Anshula created a bridal moment that was both timeless and deeply personal, one where fashion became a celebration of family, remembrance and continuity.