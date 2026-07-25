Who could replace Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister? Here's what reports and online buzz suggest

Following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, here's a look at the names that have surfaced in media reports as possible contenders for the Education Ministry.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, 25 July, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET-UG examination. With his exit, attention shifted to who could lead the Ministry of Education next.

For several hours, media reports, political discussions and online speculation centred around a handful of possible names. However, the speculation came to an end after President Droupadi Murmu accepted Pradhan's resignation and assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Education to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Pralhad Joshi will continue to hold his existing portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy while also overseeing the Education Ministry until further orders.

Pralhad Joshi is a senior BJP leader from Karnataka and currently serves as the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy. A six-time Lok Sabha MP from Dharwad, he has previously served as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and has been part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet across multiple terms.

With the Centre assigning him the additional charge of the Education Ministry, Joshi will oversee the ministry following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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The names that were being discussed

Before the Centre announced Joshi's appointment, several names had surfaced in media reports and online discussions.

Jayant Chaudhary

Jayant Chaudhary is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and also serves as Minister of State for Education. He is the president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and joined the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Because he already holds responsibilities within the Education Ministry, several reports have suggested he could be a natural choice if the Centre opts for continuity or appoints an interim minister. The government, however, has not commented on these reports.

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Sukanta Majumdar

Sukanta Majumdar is the Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region. A BJP MP from West Bengal and the party's former state president, he has been part of the Education Ministry since the Modi government's third term began.

Like Chaudhary, Majumdar is already part of the ministry, making him another administrative option if the Centre decides to elevate an existing minister. No official confirmation has been issued.

Addressed the Conclave of State/UT Education Ministers on the Review of Centrally Sponsored Schemes of the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL).



Today, we held detailed deliberations with Education Ministers from States and Union Territories to review the… pic.twitter.com/75Fp0dkpfu — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) July 23, 2026

Shrikant Shinde

Shrikant Shinde is a Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan in Maharashtra and the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A medical doctor by training, he has represented Kalyan in Parliament since 2014.

According to India TV, citing sources, Shinde is likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet and could be considered for the Education Ministry as part of a possible Cabinet expansion. The government has not confirmed the report.

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Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and one of the BJP's most senior leaders. He has previously served as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and is regarded as a key strategist within the party.

His name has featured in online discussions after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed he could be the next Union Education Minister. However, neither the BJP nor the Union government has commented on the claim, and there is no official indication that Fadnavis is under consideration for the post.

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Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha is a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the most prominent leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party. He previously served as the party's national spokesperson and has represented Punjab in the Upper House since 2022.

His name has appeared in discussions on social media and in a few reports about a possible Cabinet reshuffle. However, these reports do not cite official sources linking Chadha to the Education Ministry, and the Union government has made no announcement suggesting he is being considered for the role.

Speculation ends with Joshi getting additional charge

While Jayant Chaudhary, Sukanta Majumdar, Shrikant Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Raghav Chadha featured in media reports, political commentary or online buzz following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the Centre has now assigned the additional charge of the Education Ministry to Pralhad Joshi.

As of now, the government has not announced a permanent successor to Dharmendra Pradhan. Joshi will oversee the ministry until further orders.