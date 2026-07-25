Who Is Pralhad Joshi? BJP Veteran Given Charge Of Education Ministry After Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit

Who is Pralhad Joshi? Know about the BJP leader's age, education, political career, ministries, controversies and why he has been given charge of the Education Ministry.

Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has been given the additional charge of the Union Ministry of Education after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday. A five-time Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka and one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most experienced Cabinet ministers, Joshi will continue to handle his existing portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy.

His appointment comes at a crucial time, with the Education Ministry under public and political scrutiny following the NEET-UG controversy. But who is Pralhad Joshi, and what has been his political journey?

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Who Is Pralhad Joshi?

Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi was born on 27 November 1962 in Vijayapura (formerly Bijapur), Karnataka. He completed his schooling in Hubballi and earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from K.S. Arts College, Hubballi, affiliated with Karnataka University, Dharwad.

Before entering electoral politics, Joshi was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where he steadily rose through the party's organisational ranks.

How Did Pralhad Joshi Enter Politics?

Joshi first came into the national spotlight during the Hubballi Idgah Maidan movement in the early 1990s. The campaign, led by BJP and RSS workers, demanded permission to hoist the national flag at the disputed site in Hubballi.

Supporters described the movement as an assertion of national pride, while critics argued that it contributed to communal polarisation in Karnataka. The episode played a significant role in shaping Joshi's political career.

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A Five-Time MP From Dharwad

Pralhad Joshi was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Dharwad in 2004 and has retained the seat in every general election since.

He has won five consecutive Lok Sabha elections:

2004

2009

2014

2019

2024

His consistent electoral success has made him one of Karnataka's longest-serving BJP parliamentarians.

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Rise Within The BJP

Unlike many senior politicians who first served in state governments, Joshi built his career through the BJP's organisational structure.

He has held several important party positions, including:

President, BJP Dharwad District

General Secretary, BJP Karnataka

President, BJP Karnataka (2013–2016)

His tenure as Karnataka BJP president coincided with an important organisational phase for the party before he moved into national politics.

Key Ministerial Roles

Parliamentary Affairs, Coal And Mines

After the BJP formed the government in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted Joshi into the Union Cabinet.

Between 2019 and 2024, he served as:

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Minister of Coal

Minister of Mines

During this period, he oversaw commercial coal mining reforms, coal block auctions and initiatives aimed at increasing domestic coal production. As Parliamentary Affairs Minister, he coordinated the government's legislative business in Parliament.

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Consumer Affairs And Renewable Energy

Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Joshi was assigned two new portfolios:

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Minister of New and Renewable Energy

His responsibilities include overseeing consumer welfare, food distribution programmes and renewable energy initiatives, including work related to the National Green Hydrogen Mission and the expansion of solar energy.

On 25 July 2026, he was entrusted with the additional charge of the Ministry of Education following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

What Is Pralhad Joshi Known For?

Within the BJP, Joshi is regarded as an experienced organisational leader and parliamentary strategist. Over the past two decades, he has managed several important ministries and has frequently been responsible for coordinating the government's legislative agenda in Parliament.

His administrative experience across multiple departments has made him one of the senior-most ministers in the Modi government.

Pralhad Joshi: Political Controversies And Criticism

While Pralhad Joshi has not faced any major conviction or court finding of corruption, several political campaigns, policy decisions and public statements during his career have drawn criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups.

Hubballi Idgah Maidan Movement

One of the defining moments of Joshi's early political career was his involvement in the Hubballi Idgah Maidan movement in the early 1990s. As an RSS and BJP worker, he participated in the campaign demanding permission to hoist the national flag at the disputed Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. The movement helped establish him as a prominent BJP leader in Karnataka. While supporters described it as a nationalist campaign, critics argued that it contributed to communal polarisation in the state.

Criticism Over Parliamentary Functioning

As Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs (2019–2024), Joshi frequently came under criticism from opposition parties over the functioning of Parliament. Opposition leaders accused the government of limiting debate on key Bills, reducing discussion time and passing legislation during disrupted sessions. The government, however, maintained that repeated disruptions by opposition MPs affected parliamentary proceedings and delayed legislative business.

Coal Mining Reforms

During his tenure as Coal Minister, the Modi government's decision to expand commercial coal mining and allow greater private sector participation attracted criticism from opposition parties, labour unions and environmental organisations. Critics raised concerns about environmental clearances, the impact on coal workers and increased private participation in the sector. The criticism was directed at government policy rather than any allegation of personal misconduct against Joshi.

Political Statements

Joshi has frequently made strong political remarks against the Congress, particularly on issues relating to governance in Karnataka, reservation, caste census and corruption allegations. His comments have often led to political exchanges with opposition leaders and attracted media attention, although they have not resulted in any adverse judicial findings against him.

Has Pralhad Joshi Faced Any Corruption Charges?

As of July 2026, there are no major convictions or court findings establishing corruption or criminal misconduct against Pralhad Joshi. While he has been involved in political controversies and policy debates throughout his ministerial career, there has been no judicial finding holding him guilty of corruption or abuse of office.Why His Appointment Matters

Pralhad Joshi assumes charge of the Education Ministry at a politically significant moment. The ministry has been under intense scrutiny following the NEET-UG controversy, with students and opposition parties demanding greater accountability in the examination system.

As one of the Modi government's most experienced Cabinet ministers, Joshi will now oversee the Education Ministry while continuing to manage his existing responsibilities in Consumer Affairs and Renewable Energy.