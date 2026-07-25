How Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Became A Meme Fest

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation sparked viral memes, Instagram Reels and X reactions. Here's how Gen Z turned the political moment into internet culture.

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Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister quickly became one of the biggest talking points on Indian social media. While political leaders reacted to the development, Instagram, X and meme pages transformed the news into viral content using Bollywood references, trending audio and Gen Z humour.

From "It's Done Bro" edits to Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar dance clips and protest celebration videos, here's a look at the memes and internet trends dominating the conversation.

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From Protest To Punchline

Videos from Delhi's Jantar Mantar showed protesters dancing, hugging and celebrating after the resignation became public. Clips from the site quickly spread across Instagram and X, with users describing the moment as the result of weeks of student mobilisation.

At the same time, meme creators moved at internet speed. Within minutes, popular Bollywood templates, celebrity dialogues and viral Instagram trends were repurposed to react to the resignation.

ALSO READ: How Gen Z Turned The NEET Paper Leak Protest Into The Internet's Latest Trend

The Trends Taking Over Social Media

"First Time Salman Khan Has Broken Somebody's Fast"

One of the most viral jokes online connects Salman Khan's recent social media moment with activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his hunger strike.

Soon after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, creators started sharing reels with captions like:

"First time Salman Khan has broken somebody's fast."

The meme mixes two unrelated viral moments and turns them into a humorous internet reaction.

The format quickly spread across Instagram Reels, with users using Salman Khan's clips to celebrate the resignation and add a Bollywood twist to the political update.

"It's You And The First Person You Texted"

The viral "It's you and the first person you texted" trend has also entered the Dharmendra Pradhan resignation conversation.

Creators are posting memes with captions like:

"It's you and the first person you texted when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned."

The format shows two people celebrating the moment together, usually using funny reaction clips or popular movie scenes.

The trend connects with how people share breaking news with their closest friends first. For many users, the meme became a way to show the excitement of discussing a major political development through a relatable Gen Z internet format.

it's you and the first person you texted when dharmendra pradhan resigned — tum sabki pyaari kermit (@brainrotfrog) July 25, 2026

"It's Done Bro"

Salman Khan's viral phrase "It's done bro" has returned in a completely new context. Instagram stories, memes and reaction edits have paired the line with the resignation announcement.

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan also referenced the phrase on social media after the news broke, giving the meme another boost.

Pop Culture Is Driving The Conversation

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation became more than a political update, turning into a pop culture moment online.

Young users used Bollywood scenes, celebrity references and trending audio to share reactions. Hashtags around the resignation, NEET and education reforms also gained attention, while protest videos continued circulating.

For Gen Z, breaking news is no longer just about opinions. It is about remixing internet culture into memes, Reels and viral formats within minutes.

ALSO READ: Who Is Riya Ahir? Mumbai Woman Behind Viral NEET Paper Leak Protest Video

TL;DR | News At Glance

What happened?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25, prompting widespread reactions across social media.

Why is everyone talking about it?

The resignation followed weeks of protests over the NEET controversy and quickly sparked a wave of memes, reaction videos and viral posts.

Which memes are trending?

Some of the most widely shared formats include the "It's Done Bro" reactions, and the viral "First time Salman Khan has broken somebody's fast" meme.