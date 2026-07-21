Who Is Maria Goretti? Why Arshad Warsi's Wife Says She Misses Making Money After Motherhood

Former MTV VJ Maria Goretti opened up about leaving her career after motherhood. Here's her story, marriage to Arshad Warsi and what she said.

In a recent interview at The Aditi Govitrikar Show, Maria Goretti revealed that although she does not regret leaving television to raise her children, she still misses the financial independence that came with working.

Her candid comments have sparked conversations about balancing career ambitions, family life and personal fulfilment.

Here's everything to know about Maria Goretti, her journey from MTV to entrepreneurship, and what she said about motherhood.

Who Is Maria Goretti?

Maria Goretti began her career as a video jockey during the early years of MTV India. As music television gained popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s, she became one of the channel's familiar faces.

Besides television, Maria Goretti appeared in films including Raghu Romeo, Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, Salaam Namaste and Jaane Hoga Kya.

She also hosted lifestyle and food shows before becoming a cookbook author, food stylist, baker and entrepreneur, building a career around her passion for cooking.

Over the years, she became a cookbook author, food stylist, baker and entrepreneur, choosing creative projects that reflected her personal interests.

How Maria Goretti Met Arshad Warsi

Maria and actor Arshad Warsi have been married for more than 25 years.

The couple met in the early 1990s at a college dance festival, where Arshad was judging a dance competition. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship, and they married on 14 February 1999.

They have two children, son Zeke and daughter Zene Zoe.

Despite Arshad's busy acting career, the couple have often spoken about keeping family at the centre of their lives. Maria has largely stayed away from film gossip and public controversies, choosing to focus on raising her children and pursuing her creative interests.

Why Did Maria Goretti Quit MTV?

Speaking on The Aditi Govitrikar Show, Maria Goretti opened up about stepping away from her successful television career after becoming a mother.

She spoke about leaving the spotlight during a phase when her career was doing well and explained that she wanted to spend more time with her children.

"I had a rocking career. I was with MTV. I was doing films. I was doing ads. Things were really good. But when I had the kids, I wanted to sit with them. I wanted to spend time with them," Maria said.

She also spoke about how motherhood changed her identity and admitted that while she does not regret her decision, she misses aspects of her earlier career, including financial independence and earning her own money.

'I Miss Making Money'

Although Maria stands by her decision, she admitted that she still misses one aspect of her earlier career.

"I miss making money."

She explained that earning her own money gave her confidence and a sense of identity.

Maria said that while her family never faced financial difficulties, having her own income made her feel empowered.

As her children grew older, she returned to work through projects that allowed her to balance family life with creativity. She wrote cookbooks, explored food styling and baking, and built businesses around her love for food.

Her comments have sparked discussions about balancing careers, parenthood and financial independence.

What Does Maria Goretti Do Now?

Today, Maria Goretti is best known as a cookbook author, baker and entrepreneur.

She regularly shares recipes, baking ideas and glimpses of her everyday life on social media.

Instead of returning to mainstream television, Maria built a career that reflects her interests and offers greater flexibility.

Her journey shows how careers can evolve over time, especially after major life decisions such as parenthood.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

Who is Maria Goretti?

Maria Goretti is a former MTV India VJ, cookbook author, food stylist, baker, entrepreneur and the wife of actor Arshad Warsi.

Why is Maria Goretti in the news?

She recently spoke about leaving her successful television career after becoming a mother and said she misses being financially independent.

Why did Maria Goretti leave MTV?

Maria said she chose to step away from television so she could personally raise her children during their early years.

Does Maria Goretti regret leaving her career?

No. She said she would make the same decision again but admitted she misses the confidence that came with earning her own income.

When did Maria Goretti marry Arshad Warsi?

Maria and Arshad Warsi married on 14 February 1999 and have two children.