LIVE: CJP, Centre Hold Joint Press Conference After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

After Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the CJP called off its 37-day NEET protest, claiming the Centre accepted its key demands after talks.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday announced the withdrawal of its 37-day-long protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, claiming the Centre had accepted its three principal demands following negotiations between the two sides.

Addressing a joint press conference with government representatives, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the agitation, which began on June 6 over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, had centred on three demands: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, withdrawal of criminal cases filed against protesters, and compensation for families who lost loved ones in connection with the controversy.

"Today, our first demand has been fulfilled with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," Dipke said.

According to Dipke, the Centre also agreed to facilitate the withdrawal of FIRs filed against protesters and organisers in Delhi as well as BJP-ruled states. He said the government had assured the delegation that copies of the FIRs would be shared within three to four days and that the process of withdrawing them would begin shortly.

Dipke further said the government had assured the delegation that no fresh legal action would be initiated against protesters or CJP organisers in connection with the agitation. He added that the Centre had agreed to provide a written assurance on the withdrawal of FIRs and protection from future legal action by Tuesday.

On the demand for compensation, Dipke said the government had agreed in principle to provide financial assistance to affected families in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. While the CJP had sought ₹1 crore as compensation for each family, he said the final amount would be determined under the government's existing norms.

Dipke also said the delegation had submitted a five-point charter proposing broader reforms to India's education and examination system. According to him, the Centre agreed to hold another round of discussions in about four weeks to deliberate on those proposals.

Representing the government at the press conference, the Centre's delegation confirmed that discussions had taken place on the CJP's demands. The government representative said there would be no further legal action against protesters and that existing FIRs would be addressed through the appropriate legal process.

The representative also said the Centre sympathised with families who had lost children and that compensation would be considered in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. On the proposed education reforms, the government said it would examine the CJP's five-point charter and continue discussions with the delegation on possible examination reforms.

Following the announcement, Dipke declared that the agitation was being withdrawn "in good faith" on the understanding that the commitments agreed upon during the talks would be implemented within the stipulated timelines.

"We request all protesters to peacefully withdraw and return home. We will keep everyone informed about future discussions and the next course of action," he said.

The announcement brings to an end the month-long protest at Jantar Mantar, which became the focal point of nationwide demonstrations over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. It came hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet earlier on Saturday.