Who is Rinku Singh Rahi: Shot Seven Times, Became IAS, Now Resigns

An IAS officer stepped away from the system after citing lack of meaningful work and prolonged sidelining. Rinku Singh Rahi, known for surviving a seven-bullet attack after exposing a scam, has resigned from service.

See also on Brut

Rinku Singh Rahi wanted to serve the public through the system.

Years ago, he was shot seven times after exposing alleged corruption. He survived — and chose to keep fighting from within.

After reportedly clearing the civil services examination on his 16th attempt, he later joined the IAS, hoping power and position would help him bring change.

He tried repeatedly.

But over time, he said the same system he believed in sidelined him, denied him meaningful work, and wore down the resolve that once defined him.

Now, he has resigned.

ALSO READ: When Noida’s Workers Stepped Out For Survival

The Attack That Changed Everything

In 2009, Rahi was posted as a Social Welfare Officer in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, he exposed a scholarship scam worth more than Rs. 80 crore.

Soon after, he was attacked.

Multiple reports state that he was shot seven times, with two bullets striking his face. He survived, but suffered severe facial injuries and partial loss of vision in one eye.

Media reports linked the attack to his actions against alleged corruption in welfare schemes.

The incident became the defining turning point of his life and career.

ALSO READ: Sathankulam Custodial Deaths: What Led To The Death Penalty Verdict

Recovery, Protest, and Persistence

Surviving the shooting was only the beginning.

Rahi was taken to a higher medical facility in Meerut, where he reportedly spent nearly a month undergoing treatment and surgery. Recovery continued long after he left the hospital.

But the issue he had raised did not move forward.

According to reports, he later filed Right to Information requests seeking records related to the scam. When no information was forthcoming, he escalated his protest.

On March 26, 2012, he began a hunger strike outside the Directorate in Lucknow, demanding transparency.

Reports say police later removed him from the protest site and sent him to a mental health facility, from where he was subsequently released.

ALSO READ: Minor Files POCSO Complaint Against Priest in Mathura

He Stayed in Service

Despite the attack, Rahi did not walk away from public life.

He had earlier cleared the Uttar Pradesh PCS examination. Years later, he entered the IAS and returned to administration.

But stability, he said, never followed.

According to media reports, he was repeatedly placed in “attached” postings without substantial field responsibilities. He said he was drawing a salary without being given meaningful opportunities to serve the public.

At one point, he reportedly described that situation itself as a form of corruption.

ALSO READ: What We Know About The TCS Nashik Case So Far

The Shahjahanpur Episode

Another controversy followed during his posting in Shahjahanpur.

Reports say that while serving as SDM of Puwaiyan tehsil, he punished a young man for urinating near a wall by making him do sit-ups. Lawyers protested the action.

Rahi then reportedly performed sit-ups himself in front of them and apologised.

Within a day, reports said he was removed from the post and attached elsewhere.

ALSO READ: Kerala Student Death: Harassment, Caste Slur Allegations Surface

Why He Resigned

Rahi described his resignation as a moral decision.

He said honest officers are sometimes sidelined for long periods — paid, but not entrusted with meaningful work.

According to reports, he argued that taking a salary without responsibility was itself wrong, and that continuing under such circumstances pushed him toward resignation.

Some reports described the move as a technical resignation, meaning a possible return to his earlier state service rather than a complete exit from public administration.

ALSO READ: Who Is Gangster Rao Inderjeet Yadav? 1.5 Million Followers, Dubai Detention And Rajpal Yadav Link

Political Reaction

His resignation quickly moved into the political arena.

Opposition leaders cited the episode as evidence that upright officers are often marginalised, while those aligned with power are rewarded.

ALSO READ: Nashik Astrologer Case: What We Know So Far | Who Is Ashokkumar Kharat

Family Support

Rahi comes from a modest background. Reports say his father ran a small flour mill.

After the resignation became public, family members said they were proud of his honesty and decisions.

Rinku Singh Rahi’s story is bigger than one resignation.

It raises difficult questions about whistleblower protection, bureaucratic culture, and whether honest officers are empowered or isolated.

He survived bullets.

What he could not overcome, he suggests, was the system itself.