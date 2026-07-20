Who Is Sakshi Jha? The India’s Got Latent Contestant Behind The “Man Hater” Remark

Bihar teacher and content creator Sakshi Jha went viral after calling herself a 'man-hater' on India's Got Latent Season 2. Here's what happened, why she faced backlash and what Samay Raina said.

Bihar-based teacher and content creator Sakshi Jha has become one of the most talked-about contestants from India's Got Latent Season 2 after introducing herself as a "man-hater" during her audition.

Her remarks sparked widespread criticism online, she received zero points from every judge, and comedian Samay Raina later urged viewers not to target her personally.

Reports also claimed she was suspended from her teaching job, although there has been no official public confirmation of the reported suspension.

So, who is Sakshi Jha, what happened on India's Got Latent, and why has she become the centre of an online debate?

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Who Is Sakshi Jha?

Sakshi Jha is a Bihar-based teacher and content creator who appeared as a contestant on India's Got Latent Season 2. Before appearing on the show, she was not widely known outside social media.

During her audition, Sakshi introduced herself as a "man-hater" and made several remarks about men and marriage as part of her act. The performance quickly went viral after clips circulated online, making her one of the most discussed contestants of the season.

The judges unanimously awarded her zero points, making her the first contestant this season to receive a score of zero from the entire panel.

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Why Did Sakshi Jha Face Backlash?

Sakshi's audition drew criticism after she introduced herself as a "man-hater" and made several remarks about men and marriage during her performance. The comments divided viewers, with some calling them offensive and others arguing they were part of a comedy act.

During the exchange, judge Raghu Ram challenged Sakshi's views after she also described herself as a feminist. He said feminism was about equality and cautioned her against confusing it with misandry. The exchange quickly went viral and became one of the most discussed moments from the episode.

The controversy intensified after several media outlets reported that Sakshi had reportedly been suspended from her teaching job in Bihar following her appearance on the show. However, no official statement confirming the reported suspension has been issued publicly by the Bihar government, the state's education department or her school.

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What Did Samay Raina Say About The Backlash?

As the criticism intensified, comedian and host Samay Raina appealed to viewers not to troll Sakshi personally.

He acknowledged that people were free to disagree with her comments but reminded audiences that there was "a human being" behind the viral clips. His message urged social media users to avoid personal attacks despite the controversy surrounding her appearance.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Who is Sakshi Jha?

Sakshi Jha is a Bihar-based teacher and content creator who appeared on India's Got Latent Season 2.

Why is she trending?

She went viral after introducing herself as a "man-hater" during her audition, prompting widespread debate online.

What did Raghu Ram say?

During the audition, Raghu Ram challenged Sakshi's views, saying feminism is about equality and should not be confused with misandry.

Why did she receive zero points?

Every judge gave her zero points following her performance, making her the first contestant this season to receive a unanimous zero score.

Was Sakshi Jha suspended?

Several media reports said she was reportedly suspended from her teaching job after the episode. However, there has been no official public confirmation of the reported suspension.

What did Samay Raina say?

Samay Raina urged viewers not to troll Sakshi personally and reminded them that there was "a human being" behind the viral controversy.