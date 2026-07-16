Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, Son Fighting For Life: Why Police Are Questioning The Wife

A Karnataka anaesthetist was found dead inside his Dharwad home while his eight-year-old son suffered stab injuries. Here is what the police have said.

A successful doctor was found dead inside his apartment. His eight-year-old son was discovered with multiple stab injuries in another room. And according to police, only three people were inside the house when it happened.

The third person was the doctor's wife, who is currently in police custody for questioning as investigators try to reconstruct what happened.

The chilling case from Karnataka's Dharwad has left investigators searching for answers and raised one big question: what happened inside that sixth-floor apartment on Wednesday night?

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What Happened Inside The Apartment?

Dr. Kiran Honannavar, a 45-year-old anaesthetist at Chirayu Hospital in Dharwad, lived in a sixth-floor apartment with his wife, ophthalmologist Dr. Priyanka Katanahalli, and their eight-year-old son.

On Wednesday, friends and relatives began trying to reach him. But their calls went unanswered.

According to police, Dr. Priyanka initially told some callers that her husband was resting. Later, she allegedly said that he had already left for work.

As the hours passed, concern grew.

Unable to contact Dr. Kiran, one of his relatives went to the family's apartment to check on them.

What they found inside was shocking.

Dr. Kiran was lying dead in one room with multiple injuries. In another room, the couple's eight-year-old son, who has been described in media reports as specially abled, was found with several stab injuries.

According to India Today, a video from the scene allegedly showed Dr. Priyanka scrolling through her phone near her husband and injured son when relatives reached the apartment. Police have not publicly verified the authenticity of the video.

The child was rushed to a private hospital and remains under treatment.

The discovery turned the family's home into a crime scene and triggered an investigation into what happened inside the apartment that night.

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Why Are Investigators Focusing On The Wife?

Police said preliminary findings suggest no outsider entered the apartment and that they are investigating what happened inside the home.

According to investigators, only three people were inside the house when the incident happened: Dr. Kiran, his wife and their son.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said the police need to reconstruct the exact sequence of events.

He also said Dr. Priyanka appeared to be in shock and was making "incoherent" and inconsistent statements during questioning.

According to the police commissioner, she repeatedly said she did not know what had happened and claimed that she had been taking medication.

Officials have not yet publicly disclosed the nature of the medication or whether it is relevant to the investigation.

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What Is The Family Alleging?

Dr. Kiran's family has filed a complaint alleging that Dr. Priyanka was responsible for the attack. Police have not confirmed the allegation and say the investigation is ongoing.

However, police have not officially confirmed her involvement.

Investigators have stressed that they are still gathering evidence and have not announced a final conclusion regarding who carried out the crime.

The motive behind the incident also remains unclear.

Police said they are examining all possible angles, including whether any personal or domestic issues may have preceded the incident.

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What Action Has Been Taken?

Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, recording statements from family members and collecting forensic evidence from the apartment. They are also waiting for the post-mortem report to establish the exact time and cause of Dr. Kiran's death.

Dr. Priyanka has been taken into custody for questioning, but police have not confirmed whether she will face charges.

For now, investigators are trying to piece together what happened inside the apartment and whether any events leading up to the attack could explain the tragedy.

Investigators are continuing to examine forensic evidence, CCTV footage and witness statements to establish exactly what happened inside the apartment and whether any events leading up to the incident can explain the tragedy.

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TL;DR | News At A Glance

Who was killed?

Dr. Kiran Honannavar, a 45-year-old anaesthetist from Dharwad, Karnataka.

What happened to his son?

The eight-year-old suffered multiple stab injuries and is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Who is being questioned?

Dr. Kiran's wife, ophthalmologist Dr. Priyanka Katanahalli.

Why are the police focusing on her?

Police said there were no signs of forced entry and only three people were inside the apartment.

Has anyone been charged?

Police have registered a murder case and the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been announced so far.