FIFA World Cup Final 2026: Who’s Playing, When Is It And Where To Watch Live?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is set. Spain will face Argentina for the trophy, while England and France play for third place. Know date, venue and live details.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its final chapter.

After weeks of thrilling matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States, the tournament is down to its last two games.

The final weekend will decide who lifts football’s biggest trophy and who finishes with a place on the podium.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final matches, schedule, venue and where to watch live.

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Who’s Playing In The FIFA World Cup Final?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played between Spain and Argentina.

Spain reached the final after defeating France 2-0 in the semi-final. Their campaign has been built around possession-based football, quick passing and a strong attacking approach.

Argentina booked their place after beating England 2-1 in the semi-final. The defending champions produced a late comeback to earn another chance at lifting the World Cup trophy.

Argentina are chasing their fourth World Cup title after winning the tournament in 1978, 1986 and 2022. A victory would make them the first team to successfully defend the World Cup since Brazil won back-to-back titles in 1958 and 1962.

For Spain, the final is a chance to win their second World Cup trophy. They lifted their first title in 2010 after defeating the Netherlands in the final. A win would add another major chapter to Spain’s football history.

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England vs France: The Battle For Third Place

Before the final, England and France will compete for third place.

England reached their fifth World Cup semi-final in 2026. They have reached the last four in 1966, 1990, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

England’s only World Cup title came in 1966, when they won the tournament on home soil.

France, meanwhile, made their eighth World Cup semi-final appearance in 2026. They have reached this stage in 1958, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

France have won the World Cup twice, lifting the trophy in 1998 and 2018.

After losing their semi-finals against Argentina and Spain respectively, both teams will now fight for a podium finish.

The third-place match gives players one final opportunity to end their World Cup campaign with a win.

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When Is The FIFA World Cup Final 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place between Spain and Argentina.

For viewers in India, the match will begin on 20 July 2026 at 12:30 am IST

(19 July 2026 at 3:00 pm local time).

Match: Spain vs Argentina

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA

The third-place match between England and France will be played before the final.

For viewers in India, the match will begin on 19 July 2026 at 12:30 am IST

(18 July 2026 at 5:00 pm local time).

Match: England vs France

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA

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Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Final Live In India?

Football fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final live on ZEE5, which holds the digital streaming rights for the tournament in India.

The match will also be broadcast on Unite8 Sports channels. For viewers looking for a free option, DD Sports will show select FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including the final, on DD Free Dish.

FIFA has also provided official tournament information, including match schedules, venues and viewing details through its World Cup platforms.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Who is playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

Spain and Argentina will compete for the World Cup trophy.

Who is playing for third place?

England and France will face each other in the third-place match.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

The final will be played on Sunday, 20 July 2026.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 final take place?

The match will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

Where can fans watch the final live in India?

Fans should check official broadcaster announcements and FIFA’s platforms for confirmed India viewing details.