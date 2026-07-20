Spain Win FIFA World Cup 2026 After Extra-Time Victory Over Argentina

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is set. Spain will face Argentina for the trophy, while England and France play for third place. Know date, venue and live details.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 has a new champion.

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, 19 July 2026 (local time), lifting the trophy for the second time in the nation's history.

Played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the final remained goalless for more than 100 minutes before substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute. Argentina finished the match with 10 men after Enzo Fernández was sent off during extra time.

The victory gives Spain their second FIFA World Cup title, adding to their triumph in South Africa in 2010.

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Spain End Argentina's Title Defence

Argentina entered the final hoping to become the first nation since Brazil (1958 and 1962) to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup.

However, Spain dominated possession and created the better chances throughout the match before Ferran Torres finally broke the deadlock in extra time.

The victory also ended Argentina's hopes of securing a fourth World Cup title after previous triumphs in 1978, 1986 and 2022.

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England Finish Third After Goal-Filled Play-Off

Before the final, England secured third place after defeating France 6-4 in one of the highest-scoring third-place matches in FIFA World Cup history.

Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick, while Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Jude Bellingham also found the net for England.

For France, Kylian Mbappé scored twice, with Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé adding the other goals, but it was not enough to prevent defeat.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Result

Final

Spain 1-0 Argentina (after extra time)

Goal: Ferran Torres (106')

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

Third-place play-off

England 6-4 France

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Spain Lift Their Second World Cup Trophy

Spain's victory marks another milestone for a generation that has already won major international honours in recent years.

After claiming their first FIFA World Cup title in 2010, Spain are now two-time world champions. Their triumph in the United States also ended Argentina's reign as defending champions and concluded the first 48-team FIFA World Cup.

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Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Final Replay In India?

Football fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final live on ZEE5, which holds the digital streaming rights for the tournament in India.

The match will also be broadcast on Unite8 Sports channels. For viewers looking for a free option, DD Sports will show select FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including the final, on DD Free Dish.

FIFA has also provided official tournament information, including match schedules, venues and viewing details through its World Cup platforms.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Who won the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Spain won the tournament after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time.

Who scored the winning goal?

Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute.

Where was the final played?

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

Who finished third?

England defeated France 6-4 in the third-place play-off.

How many World Cups has Spain won?

Spain have now won two FIFA World Cup titles, in 2010 and 2026.